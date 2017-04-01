All lanes open after accident shuts down I-24 westbound near Mur - WSMV Channel 4

All lanes open after accident shuts down I-24 westbound near Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms that all lanes are now open after an accident on I-24 westbound shut down the interstate.

Sgt. Travis Plotzer with Tennessee Highway Patrol says there was at least one injury in the crash.

Traffic is still very heavy. You should seek alternate routes.

