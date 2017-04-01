Montgomery County deputy hit while conducting traffic stop

A Montgomery County deputy is in the hospital tonight, recovering from his injuries.

While making a traffic stop, the deputy was hit and thrown onto the interstate. Thankfully he has non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to be okay.

What happened moments before he was hit is still under investigation.

Sandra Brandon is the public information officer for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Brandon says the accident took place at mile marker 13, just east of Clarksville on I-24.

“For some unknown reason, another motorist was driving on the shoulder at a high rate of speed actually struck the patrol vehicle, which pushed it forward into the other vehicle, and that vehicle struck our deputy, and it landed him in the interstate,” Brandon explains.

“As he's lying in the interstate, (the deputy) looks up and sees that a vehicle had actually stopped to block traffic. So he just laid in the interstate until emergency personnel arrived.”

The driver that hit the deputy's cruiser was also taken to the hospital.

I-24 westbound was shut down for hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic was backed up for miles.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

Right now, they're collecting witness statements about what happened the moments before the crash. In the meantime, authorities stress the importance of Tennessee's move over law.

Sgt. Travis Plotzer with THP says, “Focus on what's up ahead of you. Scan the road ahead,” he said. “If you see someone stopped on the shoulder. This move over law isn't just for police cars, and ambulances, it goes for tow trucks, it goes for TDOT workers, it covers a host of things."

Brandon adds, “In this particular situation, when he was thrown onto the interstate, there was no other cars driving at a high rate of speed in that lane of traffic, because they started moving over. So it ended up saving his life.”

Right now, the deputy's name is not being released.

However, he works in traffic enforcement. His primary responsibility is traffic safety.

