Man arrested and charged with 1st degree murder - WSMV Channel 4

Man arrested and charged with 1st degree murder

Posted: Updated:
Jarvis Wilson, 22, Charged with 1st degree murder (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jarvis Wilson, 22, Charged with 1st degree murder (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Samuel Huff, 67, fatally shot September 2016 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Samuel Huff, 67, fatally shot September 2016 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

North Precinct officers have arrested a man charged with first degree murder.

Jarvis Wilson, 22, was charged with first degree murder for the September 2016 fatal shooting of 67-year-old Samuel Huff.

Huff was shot in the Cheatham Place public housing development in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North.

The investigation by North Precinct Detective Stanley Truitt led to the identification of Wilson as the man who fatally shot Huff.

Wilson was taken into custody without incident Saturday morning at his resident on 10th Avenue North.

He has previous convictions for domestic violence and unlawful weapon possession.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The motive remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.