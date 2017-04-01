Man arrested and charged with 1st degree murder

North Precinct officers have arrested a man charged with first degree murder.

Jarvis Wilson, 22, was charged with first degree murder for the September 2016 fatal shooting of 67-year-old Samuel Huff.

Huff was shot in the Cheatham Place public housing development in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North.

The investigation by North Precinct Detective Stanley Truitt led to the identification of Wilson as the man who fatally shot Huff.

Wilson was taken into custody without incident Saturday morning at his resident on 10th Avenue North.

He has previous convictions for domestic violence and unlawful weapon possession.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The motive remains under investigation.

