Nashville nightclub shooting leaves one injured - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville nightclub shooting leaves one injured

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person is injured following a shooting near a Nashville nightclub.

Police say two shooters were involved outside of agenda nightclub on 9th Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Metro police say someone with the same vehicle as one of the shooters drove to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but left before receiving treatment.

A nearby building and car was also hit with gunfire.

Investigators are working to determine what happened and who was involved.

