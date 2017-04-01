Nashville nightclub shooting leaves one injured

One person is injured following a shooting near a Nashville nightclub.

Police say two shooters were involved outside of agenda nightclub on 9th Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Metro police say someone with the same vehicle as one of the shooters drove to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but left before receiving treatment.

A nearby building and car was also hit with gunfire.

Investigators are working to determine what happened and who was involved.

