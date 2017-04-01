Saturday weather forecast

Don't be fooled by the clouds & cool Saturday morning.
Sunshine will take over by afternoon, with seasonable temperatures.
Even cooler weather's in store early Sunday, before temperatures sky-rocket into the 70s during the afternoon!
The weekend will draw to a close as rain approaches, however.
Get the latest in Dan Thomas' new 4WARN Weather Blog.
