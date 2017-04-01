Saturday weather forecast - WSMV Channel 4

Saturday weather forecast

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Don't be fooled by the clouds & cool Saturday morning. 

Sunshine will take over by afternoon, with seasonable temperatures. 

Even cooler weather's in store early Sunday, before temperatures sky-rocket into the 70s during the afternoon! 

The weekend will draw to a close as rain approaches, however. 

Get the latest in Dan Thomas' new 4WARN Weather Blog.

