Tennessee officials check bridges after fire burns Atlanta bridge

In the wake of the fiery disaster in Atlanta it has Tennessee officials taking a second look at their bridges or at least what is under them.

"A B rating means it's not perfect, it's in good shape but you have got to keep an eye on it," said Andy Herrmann, the past president of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Tennessee got a B rating for bridges last year according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

"B means good," said Harrmann.

It is better than the national average of a C minus.

However, Tennessee still has a fair share of bridges that are causing concern for engineers.

In the Volunteer state there are close to 20,000 bridges, of those five percent are classified as structurally deficient.

Twelve percent of the state's bridges are functionally obsolete.

"Generally (functionally obsolete bridges) are older structures that haven't been designed up to today's standards," said Herrmann.

In Atlanta the I-85 bridge that went up in flames was neither structurally deficient nor functionally obsolete.

"That was one of those freak accidents where a fire starts under a bridge," said Herrmann.

Investigators are still working to determine what materials were used to spark the flames, but there was equipment being stored under the bridge.

Keeping equipment under bridges is something TDOT said they do not allow.

"The owners of the bridges decide what goes under it and it's always smart not to have flammable material under your bridge," said Herrmann.

TDOT said they do have operation crews check under bridges to make sure someone else has not been putting something under them.

Officials said funding is the main reason there are so many structurally deficient bridges.

Right now Governor Haslam's Improve Act would boost gas taxes for Tennessee transportation while cutting taxes in other areas, some of that money would go towards improving bridges.