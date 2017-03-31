Emails reveal conflict between Metro Police, TBI about officer shooting investigations

Metro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are having difficulty on coming to an agreement on which agency will investigate officer-involved incidents in Nashville. (WSMV)

After Jocques Clemmons shot and killed by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert, Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk announced The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be taking over all officer-involved fatal shootings investigations in metro from here on out.

It's already the TBI's practice in almost every other jurisdiction in the state when it comes to the fatal use of force investigations.

But it appears that change isn't happening smoothly in Nashville. The emails Channel 4 obtained through an open records request to the Davidson County District Attorney's Office reveals that the Metro Police Department and the TBI can't agree on what roles the two departments should play.

He noted Metro Police also intend to process crime scenes as normal in future cases, which would make it difficult for the TBI to also independently process the same scene. Funk asked the deputy with the TBI to send him a copy of successful protocols they've had with other police agencies similar in size and scope as Nashville.

The TBI sent over their memorandum of understanding with the Memphis Police Department for investigating the fatal use of force incidents. Locke wrote, "I cannot over the ease and cooperation that occurs between TBI and the Memphis Police under that format."

In the memorandum, the TBI is the lead investigative agency and the Memphis Police Department is limited to securing the scene, reporting, and administrative investigations that don't interfere with the TBI's efforts.

In response to the proposal, Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson wrote to Funk that "Memphis is a different city with different issues" and not an adequate template for Nashville to begin conversations. He suggested starting from a clean template to create an agreement that "best fits Nashville."

Anderson wants to run separate but parallel investigations.

But, the TBI highlighted concerns that two investigations could suggest there is a joint investigation instead of an independent investigation.

One clear point of conflict surrounded the search for the man who was riding with Clemmons when he ran the stop sign that set off the deadly traffic stop. The TBI had interviewed the passenger, while Metro police was still trying to find him.

A Metro detective asked the TBI for the passenger's contact information.

The TBI's deputy refused writing in an email, "We do not normally discuss ongoing case information in use of force investigation with the agency being investigated."

The agency said that would call into question their independence in all officer involved use of force investigations.

He went on to say that "this is the first instance The TBI has had where the local agency has continued to conduct its own investigation after The TBI has been asked to investigate."

Both agencies proposed their own memorandums of understanding to Funk.

The TBI's version would make TBI the only agency conducting a criminal investigation and Metro Police would be responsible for procedural duties at the direction or approval of the TBI, limiting Metro Police's role to securing the scene, detaining arrested people and identifying witnesses, while delaying the collection of evidence until TBI arrives.

Anderson disagreed with the proposal and continues to push for a parallel, but separate investigations in his plan.

Before a meeting this week, the TBI said it appeared they've come to an impasse.

On Friday, Anderson expressed concern about transparency if the TBI were to take complete control of the investigation. The police department won't be able to see The TBI's file until the report is complete.

"My position is this is the City of Nashville. The city is responsible for it. The public owns this police department. We need to be accountable to the public. We need to be accountable in what we do, how we do it and keep the public informed," Anderson said. "I'm just not really into turning a blind eye or to look the other way while we have something of the magnitude of a police officer involved shooting and not keep the public informed to the extent that we can."

He maintained his belief that the Metro Police can still investigate without interfering with the TBI.

"I remain optimistic that we will reach that agreement at some point, but I am not optimistic that, as in other cities, we just step aside to not be party to the investigation, and not receive timely information and not be able to make decisions on behalf of Nashville."

Anderson said this disagreement does not impact the Clemmons investigation but future fatal use-of-force investigations.

He says Metro Police has completed its investigation into the Clemmons shooting. It is waiting on the TBI to complete its report and submit it to Funk's office.

Clemmons' family attorney said the emails are concerning.

"We really hope that the report is independent and that it can be trusted and if the two agencies are collaborating together on the report then I think that calls into question both the integrity and the independence of the report," said Michael Hoskins."The fact of the matter is the public will feel more assured in the independence of the investigation if it is performed by TBI."

Lippert has been on administrative duty since the Feb. 10 shooting.

