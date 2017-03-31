Bridgestone Arena rape suspect cleared of charges

The man accused of raping a coworker inside a Bridgestone Arena bathroom last December has been cleared of the charges after the Davidson County Grand Jury declined to indict him this week.
Cleotha Washington was arrested and charged with four counts of rape on December 16th after another member of the arena cleaning crew, Sherri Watts, told police he forced her into a handicapped bathroom and raped her for over an hour while they cleaned the arena concourse after a hockey game.
Watts testified at Washington’s initial court appearance on December 29th and said she had never spoken with Washington before the alleged rape. Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron told WSMV detectives examined Watts’ and Washington’s cell phones and found text messages between them. Washington also told investigators the sex was consensual.
Washington’s attorney Will Allensworth released the following statement:
“He is the victim of a false allegation and has spent over three months in jail for a crime he did not commit. He is relieved by the grand jury's decision and grateful that the truth has finally come to light.”
Meanwhile, Sherri Watts’ attorney Ivan Lopez released a statement as well:
"We are extremely disappointed that the Davidson County Grand Jury decided not to indict Cleotha Washingtion for the violent rape of Sherri Watts. It is our position that there are other facts and possible witnesses that were not pursued in this case. We are committed to Ms. Watts and pursuing justice on her behalf.”
