Man arrested in connection to January 2016 murder

Darius Collins, 27, was arrested by Metro Police on first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession charges. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder in January 2016.

Police said Darius Collins, 27, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession in connection with the death of Hugo Omar Alfaro, 37, inside his apartment at Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row on Jan. 29, 2016.

Police said Alfaro was murdered during a robbery when he returned to his apartment from working out.

Collins was arrested on Friday without incident at an apartment on Ed Temple Boulevard. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.