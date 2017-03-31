Tennessee celebrates 100-year anniversary of World War I

A Tennessee State Museum exhibit shows how World War I touched Tennessee.

There are pictures of the soldiers that were going to fight Germany in 1917, Tennesseans in suits and ties on the steps of the Rutherford County Courthouse when President Woodrow Wilson declared war.

“He got a rousing applause and said ‘Gentlemen, why are you applauding this? Our young men are going to be killed’ and with this he put his head down and sobbed for the country. He knew what was ahead.”

Ahead were lonesome letters from the front sent home, six Tennessee Medal of Honor recipients, Sgt. Alvin York and his heroics, and the state’s continued proof of a volunteer mindset.

“Tennessee was right there. They were one of the first to be called up from the National Guard.”

The artifacts from that time go on display next week, but the war’s lasting impact has been on display since the 1920s when Nashville built the downtown War Memorial, that statue titled Victory honors the dead, the 3,400 Tennesseans who sacrificed life in what was the called “The War to End All Wars.”

The names aren’t fading and the museum makes sure that neither are the memories.

“The United States was no longer that innocent nation. It had moved up as a guiding force, a global power and it was World War I which really brought that into play.”

