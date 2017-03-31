Missing 3-year-old from Putnam County found safe

Authorities said Kathy Papacsi took her 3-year-old son Samuel and may be headed to Florida. (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said the 3-year-old boy taken by his mother on Thursday that triggered an endangered child alert has been located.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department posted on its Facebook page that Kathy Papacsi and her son Samuel Marson had been found.

"Everyone is concerned when a child may be endangered," Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a news release. "Our goal was to make sure the child was safe."

The sheriff's department said Kathy Papasci is in custody at the Brevard County Jail and Samuel is in custody of the Florida Department of Child and Family Services pending arrangements with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Kathy Papacsi took her son Samuel Marson Papacsi after learning the DCS had obtained a court order to take Samuel into protective custody.

