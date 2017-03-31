Wife of former teacher involved in Amber Alert files for divorce

Channel 4 has learned the wife of the man at the center of an Amber Alert has filed for divorce.

Authorities believe Tad Cummins, 50, kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas, 15, from Columbia, TN, on March 13.

On Friday, the lawyer for Jill Walters Cummins sent out a news release saying she had filed for divorce.

Her attorney issued this statement:

Today Jill Walters Cummins filed for divorce from Tad Cummins, her husband of 31 years. The filing of the divorce complaint is the first step to removing Jill from this situation. Jill will attempt to move forward with her life. This is a difficult time for her and her family. She would appreciate the media and the public respecting her need for privacy during these trying times. Jill continues to pray for the safe return of Elizabeth Thomas and for a peaceful resolution to this ordeal.

