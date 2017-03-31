TBI: Elizabeth Thomas spotted with former teacher in Oklahoma City on March 15

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins is asked to call police. (WSMV)

The TBI has just confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher, Tad Cummins, were spotted at a Walmart in Oklahoma just two days after she went missing.

Thomas, 15, was last seen when she was dropped off by a friend at the Shoney's in Columbia, TN, on March 13.

Cummins, 50, is believed to have kidnapped Thomas. He was fired from his position at Culleoka Unit School after allegations that he had inappropriate conduct with the teenager in a classroom.

The pair was captured on surveillance video shopping at the Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City on March 15.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents received a tip about the sighting mid-week and obtained the images late Thursday.

Cummins reportedly bought several food items, but according to the TBI, did not buy "anything else of significance."

These are the first photos of the pair that have been obtained since they both disappeared. Authorities said Cummins appears to have tried to darken his hair.

It is not clear what type of vehicle Thomas and Cummins were using around the time of the sighting.

Thomas is white with blonde hair and hazel eyes but may have red hair. She is 5’ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male who is 6’ tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be armed with two handguns and may be driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976ZPT.

The TBI has added Cummins to the Top 10 Most Wanted list. He is charged with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas or Cummins is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-375-8654.

Anyone who sees a Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976ZPT and can verify the car's license plate number is asked to call 911.

