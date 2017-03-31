Injured bald eagle making progress in recovery

About two weeks ago, rangers at David Crockett State Park were called to help with an injured bald eagle.

The bald eagle, named Lewis, was found in Lewis County.

It was touch and go at first, but he ate some eagle snacks and made it through that first tough night.

Officials say Lewis is doing well, as far as eating and attitude, but he's still not able to grip tree branches because his talons hurt.

Rangers think this is why they found Lewis on the ground and why he's so skinny.

Lewis is having trouble hunting and is going to be reevaluated on Friday.

