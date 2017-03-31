Mee McCormick's Sweet Potato Lentil Stew

Sweet Potato Lentil Stew

A simple, easy-to-digest, probiotic meal that will help keep acid at bay while balancing the immune system. (Serves 6-8)

Whatcha' Need

2 cups of red lentils (soaked for 15 minutes in water with 3 inches of kombu sea vegetable)

5 cups water

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp turmeric, fresh or dried

2 tbsp mild curry powder (optional)

2-3 small to medium sweet potatoes

2 heaping tbsp sweet white miso (or chick pea soy-free miso), diluted with soup broth

1 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp sea salt

2 tbsp tamari or coconut aminos (soy-free)

Whatcha' Do

Rinse your soaked lentils and kombu. Chop kombu into small pieces and put them in a cast-iron soup pot along with the lentils and water. Bring to a boil and skim off the gassy foam that rises to the top. Lower heat to medium low.

Add in sesame oil, grated ginger, turmeric and sweet potatoes. The thing that makes this soup so yummy is when all the flavors merge together, so cook it slowly for an hour on simmer. If you don't have time, keep it on medium and cook for 45 minutes.

Once your sweet potatoes are soft, the soup is ready for the miso, so dilute it in a small bowl with a couple ladles of broth and then add it in. Make sure heat is on low so you don't boil out the benefits of the miso. Add in the coconut milk. I use only organic because it doesn't have any added preservatives and sulfites (which irritate the digestive tract). Add tamari in the last 30 minutes of cooking. Mix and enjoy!