Wife of Glen Campbell shares journey of caring for husband through Alzheimer's

Glen Campbell in the documentary 'I'll Be Me.' (WSMV)

The wife of country legend Glen Campbell shared a message of hope Thursday night at a church in Brentwood.

Glen Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011.

Kim Campbell, his wife of 32 years, says he's now in the final stages.

On Thursday night, she was at Brentwood Baptist Church sharing their personal journey.

Kim Campbell wants to bring awareness about the needs of Alzheimer's caregivers, pushing them to seek support from other families going through the same struggles.

Channel 4 anchor Tracy Kornet emceed the event. She is working on a special report about Glen Campbell's battle and his determination to continue performing until he couldn't any more. The story will air next Thursday at 10 p.m.

