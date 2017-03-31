Puppies predict winner of NCAA Tournament on 'Tonight Show'

A group of puppies predicted the winner of this year's NCAA Tournament. (Source: The Tonight Show / NBC)

Jimmy Fallon used a parade of puppies on The Tonight Show to predict this year's winner of the NCAA Tournament.

The furry friends flocked to four different dog bowls, each representing the teams in the Final Four.

The majority of the puppies crowded around Oregon's bowl, predicting the Ducks will beat the University of North Carolina Tar Heels this Saturday.

Not just one but three Cinderella stories are playing out during this weekend's Final Four.

Both Gonzaga and South Carolina, who tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday, have never made it this far in the tournament.

Oregon is returning for the first time since the very first NCAA Tournament in 1939.

North Carolina, a perennial powerhouse, is looking to avenge a bitter loss at last year's national championship against Villanova.

