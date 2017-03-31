South Nashville motel padlocked, declared 'public nuisance'

Metro officers were seen walking around different rooms at the motel. (WSMV)

Metro police padlocked a motel in south Nashville on Friday after a judge declared the business a public nuisance.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers have responded to nearly 600 calls at the Thrifty Inn over the past three years.

Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier issued a temporary injunction and padlocking order, ordering for the property on Harding Place to be vacated.

The police department has responded to 586 calls at the motel from Jan. 1, 2014, to present. Some of the crime reports include illegal drug sales, domestic disturbances, thefts and shots being fired.

Last year, the motel received at least three complaints about bed bugs. Two of those claims have been confirmed by health officials.

"The men and women of the South Precinct work to protect a 70 square mile area. It is not fair to other neighborhoods and businesses when we have to keep sending officers to the same place for the same issues, over and over, for years," said Police Chief Steve Anderson in a news release.

As part of the order, the Metro Health Department, the Fire Marshal's Office and the Metro Codes Department will be inspecting the motel.

At least 60 guests were staying at the motel when officers showed up to tell them they had to leave.

Matthew Dog said he woke up to officers knocking on his door telling him to get out.

"I don't have nowhere to go. I have family and kids and nowhere to go," Dog said.

Employees with Metro Social Services, MTA, Metro Animal Control, Mobile Crisis and the Department of Children's Services were on hand to help motel guests with transportation and finding new places to stay.

Police officers are helping to return registration fees to guests. Any belongings left behind in the rooms will be taken to the office area.

The owner of the motel, Kiranbhai Patel, is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It's not clear if he will face charges or if the inn will be able to reopen.

BREAKING: MNPD now raiding The Thrifty Inn at I-24 and Harding Place in South Nashville. The motel will be padlocked as a public nuisance. pic.twitter.com/YIPFhkxeGT — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2017

The MNPD has responded to nearly 600 calls at the motel over the past 3 years. pic.twitter.com/CnDHmyEZxO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2017

Thrifty Inn: Metro Social Services is here helping motel guests temporarily displaced by the court ordered padlocking. pic.twitter.com/izl7Naq3ss — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2017

Officers are providing refunds to guests who made verified prepayment for rooms. pic.twitter.com/hqCycBVjuJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2017

