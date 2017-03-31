Driver injured after running off I-40, crashing into Bellevue home

The driver was critically injured in the crash. (WSMV)

The car flew off the interstate and into the home on Colt Drive. (WSMV)

An 81-year-old woman was able to walk away unharmed after a car flew off Interstate 40 and crashed into her Bellevue home.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man drove through three yards before hitting the house on Colt Drive. He took down a fence, scraped a tree and dented a shed before smashing through the home's rear brick wall.

The elderly woman was in the same part of the house moments before the car came crashing through.

Anita Elkins, the woman's sister, said the car just missed her.

"The man up there was with her to get back into the front bedroom, but I don't know how that man could have survived such a terrible crash like that. So, my heart goes out to his family too," Elkins said.

The driver, identified as Justin Northrup, 33, of Kingston Springs, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Metro's fatal investigation team has been at the scene since Friday morning. Police are still working to determine how and why the man lost control of his car.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Car goes off I40 into house in Bellevue. pic.twitter.com/yRllxjmmMU — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) March 31, 2017

This car flew off I-40 into a woman's house in Bellevue. She's okay, the driver went to Vandy in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/WOTphiKwxH — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) March 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.