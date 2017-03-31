Family, dog escape house fire in Goodlettsville

A family is homeless after their Goodlettsville home was destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

Smokey Barn News captured video of the intense flames at the home on Park Court near Interstate 65.

Several people, along with the family dog, were able to get outside safely. At least eight people lived at the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Family members said they believe the flames sparked in a bedroom, possibly from a blanket.

