Family, dog escape house fire in Goodlettsville - WSMV Channel 4

Family, dog escape house fire in Goodlettsville

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Smokey Barn News) (Source: Smokey Barn News)
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A family is homeless after their Goodlettsville home was destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

Smokey Barn News captured video of the intense flames at the home on Park Court near Interstate 65.

Several people, along with the family dog, were able to get outside safely. At least eight people lived at the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Family members said they believe the flames sparked in a bedroom, possibly from a blanket.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.