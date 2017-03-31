American Airlines co-pilot from Lebanon dies mid-flight - WSMV Channel 4

American Airlines co-pilot from Lebanon dies mid-flight

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an American Airlines co-pilot from Lebanon to die mid-flight.

William "Mike" Grubbs had a heart attack just before landing in Albuquerque, NM.

The plane was just 2 miles out when the captain declared an emergency, according to the FAA.

Paramedics were unable to save Grubbs. Witnesses said they performed CPR for about 40 minutes before pronouncing him dead.

American Airlines says the plane they were flying, a Boeing 737, is perfectly safe for a solo pilot to land.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

American Airlines said Grubbs was particularly proud of his son, who is set to graduate from Tennessee Tech in May.

