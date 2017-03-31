Maple Leafs beat Predators 3-1 for 5th win in 6 games

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews each scored a power-play goal, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Thursday night.

Connor Brown added an empty-net goal with 58.4 seconds left as the Maple Leafs started a three-game road trip by sweeping the season series with Nashville. They also won their second straight and fifth in six games to remain in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Filip Forsberg scored his 30th of the season for Nashville. The Predators have lost two straight after a four-game winning streak.

Toronto is trying to hold off Boston, while the Predators needed a win to leapfrog St. Louis into third place in the Central Division. Nashville came in three points shy of its third straight playoff berth under coach Peter Laviolette.

