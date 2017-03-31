Suspects at large after running from police during traffic stop

The suspect behind the wheel ran into a rock wall and crashed into a tree. (WSMV)

Multiple suspects are on the run after allegedly evading police during a traffic stop in south Nashville.

Neighbors at an apartment complex off Old Hickory Boulevard called police just after midnight Friday after seeing people with flashlights looking into cars.

Officers responded and spotted people matching the suspect descriptions in a car nearby.

Police tried stopping the vehicle, but at least two people got out and ran.

Officers held the driver at gunpoint, but he refused to get out. A passenger was also inside the car.

According to police, the driver took off, jumped a curb and ran over a street sign before going through a rock wall and down a hill into a tree near Stone Brook Drive.

The driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The two or more suspects who jumped out of the car are still on the run. Officials have not released descriptions of the suspects.

Police searched the car and found a backpack, a flashlight and a realistic-looking BB gun. Officers did not find any stolen items in the car.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.