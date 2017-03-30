2 other Amber Alerts remain active in Tennessee

Zaylee Fryar was found dead in the Cumberland River six years ago. (WSMV)

Chloie Leverette and Gage Daniel have been missing since September 2012. (WSMV)

The mystery of what happened to young Chloie Leverette and Gage Daniel still haunts the Bedford County community.

“I don't believe they're deceased. I believe they're alive. They are somewhere out there, we just have to find them,” mother Cheryl Daniel said in June 2014.

It was September 2012. Chloie and Gage were staying with their grandparents, Bubba and Mollie McClaran, when a fire broke out.

The couple's remains were recovered, but to this day, there has been no trace of the children.

The two are still listed on the active Tennessee Amber Alert list under Elizabeth Thomas.

Channel 4 tried reaching out to Cheryl Daniel. We were unable to get in touch with her, but a close friend said to this day she is holding out hope they are alive.

There is one more child on the Amber Alert list, but the Zaylee Fryar case has gone cold.

It’s been six years since the baby was last seen. Her mother was found dead in the Cumberland River the same day Zaylee went missing.

Two years ago, investigators were able to confirm the mother was murdered.

“I looked at the files. I'm upgrading it to a homicide, so we can start investigating it,” said David Hindman with the Millersville Police Department in January 2015.

Investigators thought the new evidence might bring them closer to finding Zaylee, but there are still no leads.

There are two key criteria for Amber Alerts. The child must be under 17 years old and there must be a belief the child is in imminent danger.

