Community meeting gets heated over homeless village

The quiet green parcel of land in front of the Glencliff United Methodist Church will soon be home to 22 tiny houses designed for Nashville's most vulnerable homeless population.

Some residents in a Nashville neighborhood are not happy about a local church's plan.

The "Tiny Village" of micro homes for the homeless will be behind Glencliff Church in south Nashville.

Hundreds who live in that area met on Thursday night over plans they said they were never told about.

"It's become a war about whether you are either against the homeless or for the homeless, and that's not it at all," said Dayle Ward, a concerned resident.

Ward said neighbors want to help the homeless community but are concerned about it being in their backyard.

“If this was Green Hills or Belle Meade, this would never happen. They are trying to dump it on an ethnically diverse neighborhood and sneak it in, and I think that's a big problem," Ward said.

"I have lived in my house here for 45 years. I would like them to put it someplace else," said Alice Camus, another concerned neighbor.

Twenty micro homes will be built behind the Glencliff United Methodist Church.

Open Table Nashville, a nonprofit group, is leading the efforts and said the project has been approved.

"A lot of the people we work with on the streets die before they get into permanent housing. There is a need for a place of healing and rest. For the last five years we have been researching this," said Lindsey Krinks, co-founder of Open Table Nashville.

The 20 homes will be built in line with Metro Codes and have running water, electricity, a kitchen and bathroom.

There will be a full-time care coordinator on site to provide mental and physical health care.

"They are really beautiful homes, and I think they will add value to the community," Krinks said.

Krinks told Channel 4 everything has been approved through the city.

However, neighbors are fighting back, hoping their voices will be heard.

"It's a really, really big gamble, and it will ruin a neighborhood, and it’s breaking and diving a neighborhood," Ward said. "I will fight it to the bitter end."

