Bridgestone Arena becomes first NHL arena to be named StormReady

This week, Bridgestone Arena became the first NHL facility and first professional sports building in Nashville to be certified StormReady by the National Weather Service.

“We have so many events each year and we want everybody to feel comfortable if they come to Bridgestone Arena and know that this is a safe haven,” said Chad Ludkey, director of public safety with the Nashville Predators.

Ludkey said he has been in communication with emergency officials about possible large hail and damaging winds on Thursday. If that happens, there is a plan to evacuate.

“What we would do is have all of the guests calmly follow the directions of the ushers and go to the closest stairwell that we have inside the facility,” Ludkey said.

Guests would then follow that stairwell to the loading dock underground. The tunnel can hold Bridgestone’s capacity of nearly 20,000 people.

Bridgestone officials said they will keep an eye on the forecast throughout Thursday night’s Nashville Predators game.

