Bridgestone Arena becomes first NHL arena to be named StormReady

Already this year, three people have died while kayaking on middle Tennessee's waterways. Water rescue teams are seeing an increase in calls, and are having to respond to inexperienced kayakers who find themselves in trouble. If you combine inexperienced kayakers, with people boating under the influence, we have the recipe for a dangerous weekend out on the water.More >>
Police responded to a report of a robbery at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on July 1.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-24 West at mile marker 26.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic related situation at an apartment on Union Hall Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 1.More >>
Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.More >>
Congressman Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump through many controversies, responded to his recent tweets.More >>
Thomas McKinnie Jr. is accused of writing checks to himself totaling almost $200,000 from the trust account of a minor.More >>
Metro police arrested three suspects in a large drug ring while one of the suspect’s children was in the car.More >>
Greer Stadium became obsolete in August of 2014 when the Nashville Sounds moved to a new stadium near Germantown in downtown Nashville. What's next for the Greer property has been the subject of much debate.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >>
Here’s one for the record books.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
Congressman Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump through many controversies, responded to his recent tweets.More >>
A police report says that Venus Williams is responsible for a car accident earlier this month in Florida, which caused injuries to a 78-year-old man who later died.More >>
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >>
Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.More >>
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.More >>
