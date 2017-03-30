3 more charged in murder of Stewart County man

The TBI has made three more arrests in the 2016 murder of a Stewart County man, bringing the total number of people charged to five.

Donnie Cooksey was found shot to death in his Wallace Street home last June.

Investigators said a white truck was seen in the area at the time of Cooksey’s death. The TBI said Gerald Lovelace and Abdullah Powell were in that vehicle and intended to rob the victim.

Lovelace and Powell are believed to be responsible for Cooksey’s death and were arrested Tuesday.

Investigators have now arrested three additional people in the crime.

Ashley Hankins and John Curtis Perry were arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Stewart County Jail. Amy Hankins was served a warrant in the Montgomery County Jail.

All three have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bonds were set at $1 million each.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.