Autopsy report reveals Jocques Clemmons shot three times from behind

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer after a traffic stop last month. (WSMV file photo)

The medical examiner's office has officially declared Jocques Clemmons' death a homicide.

The autopsy report reveals the 31-year-old was shot twice in the back and once on the side near the hip by Metro Officer Joshua Lippert. All three bullets came from behind.

Clemmons' family has called for the officer to be prosecuted. Police and the TBI are still investigating to determine if the shooting was justified.

Metro police have said Clemmons had a gun and dropped it during a confrontation with Lippert. Police said when Clemmons picked up the gun and tried to run away between two parked cars, Lippert shot the man multiple times.

The incident began with Clemmons running a stop sign in the housing development where his children and girlfriend live.

"What about Taser? What about mace?" said James Goins.

Goins lives in Cayce Homes. He said he was on the corner picking up his children from the bus stop when Clemmons ran the stop sign. He said wants a change in police relationships in the community.

"I think he should get another job. We don't need officers thinking negative like that on a positive man," Goins said.

"It could be me. I got kids. I've got custody of my 12-year-old and been raising them for a long time and it could be me," he added.

The toxicology report showed Clemmons had a small amount of alcohol, just a few milligrams above detection levels, and trace amounts of marijuana.

The Nashville medical examiner would not comment to explain the findings in the report.

Metro Police would not comment on the report because they say the TBI is still investigating.

Officer Lippert has been on administrative duty since the Feb. 10 shooting.

Click here to read the autopsy.

