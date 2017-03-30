Authorities search for missing Tullahoma woman

Authorities in Franklin County are searching for a missing woman.

Tabitha Kolankiewicz was last seen leaving her home on Maple Avenue in Tullahoma around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. She was traveling to Advanced Financial in Nashville.

Kolankiewicz is driving a beige 2012 Chevy Malibu with license plate number V91-60F. She was wearing brown boots with zippers and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Kolankiewicz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.