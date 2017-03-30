Trial date set in murder of Nashville tourist - WSMV Channel 4

Trial date set in murder of Nashville tourist


Teddy Grasset was killed in the shooting last September. (WSMV) Teddy Grasset was killed in the shooting last September. (WSMV)


A trial date has been set in the murder of a tourist in downtown Nashville.

Three suspects are accused in the murder of Teddy Grasset near the Country Music Hall of Fame last September.

Daniela Cruz, Andy Nunez and Joseph Santillan will go to court in November.

Grasset was shot and killed after being in Nashville only a few days.

