Man charged with woman's murder surrenders

A man accused in the murder of a woman he was dating has surrendered to Metro police.

Police said Charles Nichols III, 33, surrendered on an outstanding warrant charging him in the death of Alicia Hanvy, 35, after she was hit by a vehicle and critically injured on March 19.

Nichols and Hanvy were reportedly arguing that evening. Nichols told police he attempted to leave when he put his SUV into reverse. At some point, police said Hanvy became trapped under the SUV.

Nichols fled the scene on foot but was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated assault. He had been free on $25,000 bond.

Hanvy was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. She died on Monday.

An arrest warrant charging Nichols with criminal homicide was issued Tuesday.

Nichols surrendered Thursday after the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office went to his home in Greenbrier on Wednesday and attempted to arrest him.

Nichols is being held on a $100,000 bond. He has a previous drug conviction.

