TBI: Reported sighting was not Tad Cummins or Elizabeth Thomas

TBI discredited the sighting of Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins and his former student, Elizabeth Thomas, after an investigation that lasted almost five hours and spanned Memphis and Collierville on Thursday afternoon.

The TBI has determined a reported sighting in West Tennessee was not Tad Cummins or Elizabeth Thomas, spokesperson Josh DeVine said.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it had positively identified Cummins from surveillance video at a gas station in Collierville, TN, on Thursday afternoon, but the TBI now says that sighting was unsubstantiated.

A white van spotted at a Krystal restaurant on Union Avenue in Memphis is not connected to the Amber Alert, Memphis police said.

There had been reports that Cummins and Thomas abandoned the van and boarded a bus, but those also appear to be unfounded.

Cummins is believed to have kidnapped Thomas in Columbia earlier this month, prompting an Amber Alert that has drawn national attention.

Thomas’ family issued the following statement on Thursday:

In light of this new potential sighting, our family is letting law enforcement do their job in following up on this lead so they can bring Elizabeth home with no interference or complication. There has not been a credible lead to this point, and it has been a long two-and-a-half weeks of waiting and wondering. We desperately pray that this sighting is in fact Elizabeth and that law enforcement can safely remove her from this dangerous situation. Please join us in praying for Elizabeth's safe return. Our family will make a statement when Elizabeth is home with us, but until then, we ask for privacy as we communicate and work with law enforcement. Thank you all for your continued support and prayers.

The family issued another statement after news broke that the sighting was unsubstantiated.

The family is deeply disappointed to learn the sighting was a false alarm. This experience reminds us she could be anywhere. Please be vigilant in continuing to look for Elizabeth and continue to pray for Elizabeth and our family.

The TBI said there have been more than 1,000 leads, but no confirmed sightings in this case.

