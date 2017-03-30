Tempers flare in Tennessee House over gas tax proposal

Police responded to a report of a robbery at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on July 1.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-24 West at mile marker 26.
Officers were called to a domestic related situation at an apartment on Union Hall Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 1.
Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.
More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.
Congressman Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump through many controversies, responded to his recent tweets.
Thomas McKinnie Jr. is accused of writing checks to himself totaling almost $200,000 from the trust account of a minor.
Metro police arrested three suspects in a large drug ring while one of the suspect's children was in the car.
Greer Stadium became obsolete in August of 2014 when the Nashville Sounds moved to a new stadium near Germantown in downtown Nashville. What's next for the Greer property has been the subject of much debate.
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.
