Kittens rescued, no injuries in Murfreesboro trailer fire

Three kittens were rescued from the trailer. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire Department)

No one was injured in the fire. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire Department)

Three kittens were rescued from a trailer fire in Murfreesboro on Thursday.

Fire crews arrived at the scene in the 400 block of Douglas Avenue just before noon and saw smoke and heavy flames coming from an unoccupied trailer.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building.

“The wind definitely contributed to how fast the fire was spreading, but they were able to get the fire out quickly,” Assistant Chief Kaye Jernigan said in a release.

Three kittens were rescued from the trailer. Rutherford County PAWS has been called to assist.

The trailer was a total loss, but no other structures were involved. No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal has been called to investigate and said the fire appears to be accidental.

