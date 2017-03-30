Police search for Nashville burglary suspect

Police said the man was inside the house for about 30 minutes. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for the man who burglarized a Nashville home last week.

The burglary happened in the 2600 block of Tyne Boulevard. Police said the homeowners were out of town when a relative checked the house on Sunday and noticed a back door was open.

When the homeowners returned on Monday, they checked surveillance video, which shows the suspect knocking on the front door at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24. When no one answered, police said he entered through a side window. He spent out 30 minutes inside and allegedly took a few small items.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.