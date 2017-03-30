1 arrested, 1 wanted for evading police in Clarksville

One man is in custody and another is still on the loose after allegedly running away from Clarksville police.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, deputies tried stopping Darren Walton on Chapel Hill Road on Tuesday.

Walton allegedly turned into an open field near Liverworth Road and drove into a tree line.

Police said the car returned to the road. When they stopped the vehicle, they only found 32-year-old Steven Michael Williams inside.

Williams is charged with evading. His bond was set at $30,000.

Deputies tried using a K-9 officer to track Walton down but couldn't find him. He is wanted for theft of property and evading.

Anyone with information on Walton's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cody Lannom at 931-648-0611, ext.13203, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.

