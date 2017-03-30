Dillard's celebrates opening new store at Green Hills mall - WSMV Channel 4

Dillard's celebrates opening new store at Green Hills mall

The ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning. (WSMV) The ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The new Dillard's store is now open at the Mall at Green Hills.

The business held a celebratory ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning.

Bill Dillard, whose family owns Dillard's, said four generations of Dillards were in attendance for the ceremony.

The new store, which is next door to its former location, is bigger and includes a wider selection of luxury brands.

During the ceremony, the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation received a check for $32,000 from Dillard's. The foundation will receive 10 percent of the sales from opening day.

