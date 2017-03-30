Amy Grant, Martha Ingram to be inducted to Music City Walk of Fame

Nashville is inducting two more members to the Music City Walk of Fame next month.

Grammy-winning singer Amy Grant and local philanthropist Martha Ingram will receive the 75th and 76th stars during a ceremony on April 27.

Both are being recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

Mayor Megan Barry said Ingram's dedication to the arts has transformed the city as a whole.

Ingram is currently the Chairman Emerita of the Board of Directors of Ingram Industries Inc. She has served as chairman of the Board of Trust of Vanderbilt University and chairman of the Nashville Symphony Association board of directors.

Barry said Grant's beautiful music has both entertained and inspired millions worldwide.

Grant has won six Grammy awards and is also known for her philanthropic efforts.

The Walk of Fame was established in 2006. The roughly 1-mile path lined with stars connects downtown to Music Row.

The public is welcome to submit nominations in the categories of artist, musician, songwriter and producer/music industry executive.

