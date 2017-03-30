Real People With Rudy: 11-year-old pursuing racing dreams

For 11-year-old Chase Johnson, speed, wheels and competition have been part of his life from day one.

"First time I went to the racetrack, I was like four weeks old," Chase said.

Racing is in Chase's blood. His father, Andy, is a two-time track champion at the Fairgrounds Speedway.

Chase has won four Quarter Midget Championships and 33 races last year alone.

And his car is about to get even bigger. Chase's father is letting him go racing with the big boys at the Fairgrounds.

His father was excited that Chase wanted to race.

"I've raced all my life, so it kind of sparked me a little bit," he said.

At 11 years old, Chase will be the youngest to ever run at the Fairgrounds.

"That makes me a little nervous, but he handles the car good. He's pretty smooth," his father said. "I'm not as nervous now that he's tested the car a couple times. It's a whole lot easier now on me."

Chase, however, says he's not nervous.

"I'm a good driver, and I know how to handle stuff," he said.

His mother, Allison says Chase can barely see over the steering wheel.

"It's pretty scary, and he's out there with grown men, and he's a baby, he's my baby," she said.

But Chase says his mother's concerns don't worry him.

"I just handle it and show her," he said.

Allison knows Chase is passionate about racing.

"You want your kids to do what they want. You want them to find that passion, and with Chase, this is the only time you see that light in his eyes," she said.

And that's a good thing because Chase isn't afraid of speed.

"I got the rush. I feel it. I can hold onto it," he said.

Ultimately, it's about letting Chase follow his dreams.

"You just gotta buckle up like they do and face your fears and let him live his dream. You just gotta do it," his mother said.

The track had to get special permission from its insurance company to let Chase race. They had to look at his resume, and track officials watched him drive.

The first race of the season is this Sunday at the Fairgrounds Speedway.

