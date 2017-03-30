Lockdown at White House High School lifted after threat reported

White House High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat.

School administrators received reports about a social media post.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the White House Police Department and the Millersville Police Department investigated the post, which was determined to be a hoax.

School officials said all students are safe and classes have resumed as normal.

