Lockdown at White House High School lifted after threat reported - WSMV Channel 4

Lockdown at White House High School lifted after threat reported

Posted: Updated:
WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) -

White House High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat.

School administrators received reports about a social media post.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the White House Police Department and the Millersville Police Department investigated the post, which was determined to be a hoax.

School officials said all students are safe and classes have resumed as normal.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.