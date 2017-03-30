Hearing moved for suspect in Belmont rape, abduction

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim said she woke up and saw a man in her bedroom holding a razor blade around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim said she woke up and saw a man in her bedroom holding a razor blade around 4 a.m. Monday.

A woman was abducted from her apartment Monday morning. (WSMV)

The preliminary hearing has been pushed back for the man accused in a brutal case involving a rape and abduction near Belmont University.

Jason Williams is charged with rape, kidnapping and robbery after allegedly breaking into a woman's apartment and attacking her on Monday.

Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday after an hours-long search in south Nashville. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

The hearing was supposed to be held Thursday morning but has been moved to next Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

