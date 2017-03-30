Suspects arrested in drug bust in Mt. Juliet

Detectives in Mt. Juliet arrested several suspects in a drug bust on Thursday morning.

Police are executing a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Forest Bend Rive.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the incident was isolated to the home.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.