Father of Amber Alert victim concerned about what his daughter left behind

The father of Elizabeth Thomas says she would have taken her EpiPens with her if she was planning on being gone long-term. (WSMV)

There is fresh insight into Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old Maury County girl who investigators believe was kidnapped by her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins.

On Wednesday night, her father showed Channel 4 around his daughter's bedroom, a girl he described as having the ability "to portray herself as very socially mature" and outgoing.

Anthony Thomas said his daughter was always on time or a little bit early for everything. He was always able to count on her to be where she was supposed to be when she was supposed to be there.

Anthony Thomas said his daughter took a swimsuit and change of clothes when she disappeared 16 days ago.

He said his daughter has severe allergies, which have landed her in the emergency room before. That’s why he says what she left behind is so alarming.

"She left things behind she'd need, if she knew she was going to be gone long term, she would have taken," Anthony Thomas said. "Her EpiPens, she's got really bad allergies, and she wouldn't have taken those if thought she was going to be gone any length of time."

He said Elizabeth Thomas also left behind her favorite stuffed animal and her dog, Eclipse, who she loves dearly.

Elizabeth Thomas' father said she would have never left for this long without telling someone close to her.

"If she thought she was gonna be gone, she would've at least told her brother, sister, or best friend, who she talks to every night," her father said.

"You need to come home," added Elizabeth's sister, Sarah Thomas. "Whatever [Cummins] is telling you is a lie. There is so much that you have at home that you need to come back for. We're all wanting you back home. Your dog misses you. It doesn't want anyone else to play with it."

Sarah Thomas said her sister hasn't been on social media since she left, which is highly unusual considering she described Elizabeth Thomas as being "connected to Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat 24/7."

Elizabeth Thomas took her cell phone with her. The family confirmed a signal was last detected in Decatur, AL.

Anthony Thomas said he fears when he called his daughter days ago, Tad Cummins made her shut it off.

He said Elizabeth Thomas worked at Chick-Fil-A and was finishing classes at church for her confirmation - even checking repeatedly with her brother, James, that he would be there as her sponsor when she received the sacrament.

It's another reason why the family believes Elizabeth Thomas never intended to be gone this long and is in danger.

The reward for Elizabeth Thomas' safe return has been doubled to $10,000.

Officials are so concerned that the teenager may be south of the border that they have even translated the Amber Alert into Spanish.

