National Weather Service preps for potential storms

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service prepare for the possibility of severe weather on Thursday. (WSMV)

As Middle Tennesseans get ready to hunker down ahead of Thursday's possible severe weather, meteorologists at the National Weather Service are working overtime.

They’re in constant communication with the outside world and each other.

“I like to call it organized chaos. We are constantly in communication, the phones are ringing off the hook. We are constantly getting information and putting information out,” said National Weather Service coordination meteorologist Krissy Hurley.

Hurley’s team is in overdrive.

“We interrogate our storms by looking at the radar,” Hurley said.

Channel 4 got an inside look at the center, and even got to release the weather balloon. That happens every day, twice a day.

“As that balloon keeps going up, it is talking to us here at the office trough the GPS satellite giving us real-time weather information as it climbs,” Hurley said.

The weather instrument attached is very smart.

“It has a temperature sensor, tells us how much moisture is in the atmosphere, pressure, wind speed and wind direction,” Hurley said.

Hurley said it’s all about looking ahead. She encourages everyone to do the same.

“It’s all about the timing. Is it going to be rush hour in Nashville? It's one of those things where yes, you need to prepare and plan ahead,” she said.

