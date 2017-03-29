Prosecutors: Judge Moreland wanted police to plant drugs

The U.S. Attorney’s office made stunning allegations during a news conference Tuesday regarding Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

Moreland was arrested by FBI agents at his sister’s home after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A criminal complaint said Moreland conspired with a confidential informant to not only to bribe a witness, but to have a police officer orchestrate a phony drug charge against her. Person 1 is not publicly identified but is believed to be Natalie Amos, the woman with whom Moreland had an extramarital affair.

According to the complaint, there were a series of meetings through the month of March between Moreland and a man identified as CS-1.

The document identifies CS-1 as someone Moreland had known some 20 years earlier. The two reconnected recently when CS-1 asked Moreland for help getting a job as a security officer in General Sessions court.

CS-1 admitted to participating with Moreland in a scheme to have Person 1 sign an affidavit recanting statements she had made to Channel 4 that she and Moreland had sex in his office. The affidavit would also say the she had been paid $2,500 by a third party to do an interview with Channel 4, and that explicit text messages between she and Moreland had been spoofed.

Prosecutors allege that when CS-1 was approached by FBI agents on March 10, CS-1 initially lied about his involvement but later agreed to work with the FBI in the hopes of receiving leniency.

Conversations between Moreland and CS-1 were recorded. Person 1 never signed the affidavits; they were signed by an FBI agent.

The complaint says on March 1, Moreland told CS-1 he was interested in a situation in which drugs could be planted on Person 1 and then she would be pulled over in a traffic stop where the drugs would be found. Moreland asked CS-1 if he knew anyone who might be willing to assist them.

CS-1 said he thought he knew someone who would do it.

On March 16, after CS-1 was cooperating with the FBI, CS-1 told Moreland that he met with the law enforcement officer he knows to talk about planting the drugs on Person 1 and orchestrating a traffic stop.

CS-1 told Moreland the officer indicated “he can’t get ‘em,” meaning “the dope.” During a further conversation, Moreland asked CS-1 “what was in it for him,” which CS-1 took to mean how much the officer wanted to be paid.

Moreland asked if the officer had a dog, and CS-1 told Moreland he thought he did.

The criminal complaint doesn’t say what happened next.

The complaint doesn’t say whether CS-1 ever really approached an officer or if his story to Moreland was a fabrication, however, the complaint does say CS-1’s statements to Moreland regarding the officer’s willingness were made “at the direction of the FBI."

The Channel 4 I-Team asked the Metro Nashville Police Department to comment. Police spokesman Don Aaron sent a statement saying:

The MNPD does not have details, other than those publicly released, concerning this month’s issues outlined in the FBI Moreland affidavit that is a part of the criminal complaint. This police department, however, has been informed that the law enforcement references do not involve the MNPD.

A hearing is set for Friday in federal court to decide if Moreland will continue to be detained. His attorney, Peter Strianse, is arguing for Moreland’s release. The government wants him held.

During the hearing, the judge will hear evidence, which may include testimony from the FBI agent who is investigating the case.

