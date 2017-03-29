3-day event to benefit singer/songwriter with inoperable cancer

The event will benefit Barbara Dorris, who has an inoperable form of cancer. (WSMV)

Tin Pan South is bringing die-hard songwriting fans to Nashville this week, but there's another music event with a similar name taking place on Music Row.

The event is a prime example of Music City taking care of one of its own.

At Bobby's Idle Hour, Sam Cooper hosts and performs in a daytime showcase for songwriters.

"We get some of the undiscovered jewels of songwriting in Nashville as well as some who have major, major hits," he said. "We're right under the nose of Music Row, and a lot of the industry doesn't even know we're here."

Taking the stage Wednesday, a song he played dedicated to East Nashville women was special. It's a favorite for a woman who couldn't see the performance in person.

Singer/songwriter Barbara Dorris has played in local bands like Watermelon and Queen of the South. She said late last year she was diagnosed with a form of inoperable cancer and told she had six months to live. That time has nearly passed.

"I have three children," she said. "I'm spending time with family and friends and breaking the news to people. That's what you do when you get news like this."

The singer/songwriter community is stepping in to help.

"We want to do something to help and show we really appreciate her," Cooper said.

Cooper's set Wednesday was the first of about 60 performances at Bobby's Idle Hour over the next three days, raising money for Dorris. In honor of her sense of humor, they call it "Bed Pan South."

"It's about community, and it's about Barbara," Cooper said.

"I'm definitely there in spirit," Dorris said. "What I found is that you never know how much love and support is out there for you until you go through something like this. Nashville, especially, is an incredible community where people take care of each other. When you get into that singer/songwriter community, it gets even closer because of that kindredness of spirit. I can't even describe the feeling."

"She leaves a positive legacy," Cooper said. "Hopefully, that'll continue without end."

