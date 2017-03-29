8 charged in meth distribution ring

Police say they seized three pounds of meth. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police have arrested eight people who detectives say made up a significant meth distribution organization.

Police also seized three pounds of crystal meth, seven grams of heroin, two vehicles, a gun and more than $6,300 in cash.

Jason White, 37, is alleged to have been the organization’s primary distributor. Police said he operated out of a motel in Madison. He is being held on a $230,000 bond.

Other defendants are also accused of operating out of local motels or homes.

The following individuals also face felony meth charges:

Austin Swindle, 39 - $84,000 bond

Mary Tosh, 23 - $84,000 bond

Jason Holland, 36 – $72,500 bond

Stephen Mayo, 26 - $91,500 bond

Courtney Jimerson, 37 - $77,000 bond

Jessica Stroud, 34 - $35,000 bond

An eighth person, 26-year-old Curtis Hiott, is charged with felony heroin possession. His bond was set at $70,000.

Police said the meth seized in this investigation is believed to have originated in Mexico.

Click here to see mug shots of those charged and others in this week’s mug shot slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.