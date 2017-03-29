Crimes involving unlocked doors send reminder to community

Police say it’s happening far too often in Nashville that someone walks into an unlocked home to commit a crime.

On Tuesday, there was a manhunt across Nashville for a man accused of raping a woman and then kidnapping her from her home near Belmont University. Jason Williams is now charged with those crimes.

Last month, a young nurse, Tiffany Ferguson, was murdered after Metro police said Christopher McLawhorn allegedly walked into her front door to steal things and ended up killing her.

Safety experts want to send a message to the public about not making yourself and your home a target for criminals.

"The crazy thing about the two events that just happened is the fact that people entered through doors that were unlocked," said Alan Young, CEO of Armor Concepts.

Young specializes in home security and said some people may have a false sense of safety.

"Just make sure you're not making yourself an easy target," Young said. "If you have roommates, make sure your roommates are locking the door. And if you have kids, make sure your kids are locking the doors when they leave."

Young said homeowners can reinforce their door frames in addition to locking doors and windows.

Those are ideas Melissa McCabe takes seriously. She lives on Tanksley Avenue where Williams was spotted.

"This is one of the things I've been enforcing with my mom, to keep the door closed. She likes to keep the glass door open to bring some light in to the house," McCabe said.

Safety experts said homeowners should also keep their crawl spaces locked. That's where police said Williams hid before officers caught him. Neighbors said it's time for people to pay better attention.

"We are living in a totally different atmosphere now, so please check your doors before you go to bed, twice," McCabe said.

Williams is due in Davidson County court Thursday morning.

