Tad Cummins' former colleague raises reward

It has been 16 days since anyone has seen or heard from 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

Investigators believe she was kidnapped by her teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, and that she is in serious danger.

The reward for Thomas’ safe return has now doubled to $10,000.

"He's never wrong. You're not going to convince Tad that he's wrong about anything," said Chandler Anderson, a former colleague of Cummins.

Anderson worked with Cummins first at Maury Regional Health, then again at Williamson Medical Center when Cummins still worked in the medical field.

"Tad is just a guy that has to be in an authority role," Anderson said.

Anderson has never met Thomas, but he is a father.

"I couldn't fathom them being with someone, with Tad on the run, and every day that we wait the percentage chance of her coming home drops," he said.

That's why Anderson and his business partner Blake Height said they are now doubling the reward to $10,000. Anderson said they'll give it to anyone who gets Thomas home safely.

"If Elizabeth can hear me, Elizabeth, get away from Tad, get to a police station. We will come get you. We will bring you home and we will give you the $10,000. You can put it in the bank and that will take care of your college and it will set you on a different path than what you've been subjected to because you deserve better," Anderson said.

Even if the two are in Mexico or Central America, like investigators have suggested recently, Anderson still feels confident they will see this. He just hopes it makes the difference.

"The news is down there and she will see it. Tad is narcissistic enough that he will watch every news story about himself. I guarantee you he watches every news story that's out there," Anderson said.

